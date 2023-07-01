  • Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers at the entrance gate of their Yonaguni base in Okinawa Prefecture, in 2021 | REUTERS
    Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers at the entrance gate of their Yonaguni base in Okinawa Prefecture, in 2021 | REUTERS

  • Reuters

Japan’s Defense Ministry said late Friday it had spotted two Russian Navy ships in the waters near Okinawa islands and Taiwan in the previous four days, following a similar announcement this week from Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had spotted two Russian frigates off its eastern coast and sent aircraft and ships to keep watch.

Japan’s government said last month that repeated Russian military activity near Japanese territory, including joint drills with Chinese forces, posed “serious concern” for national security.

