  • Wagner fighters pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Wagner fighters pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday. | REUTERS

When troops from Russia’s Wagner group left Ukraine’s battlefields for last weekend’s aborted uprising across the border, officials in Kyiv could barely conceal their joy at the prospect for disarray in Moscow.

But the withdrawal of the Kremlin-funded mercenaries — who provided Russia with some of its most brutal and capable combat units — hasn’t so far made it easier for Ukraine’s high-stakes counteroffensive, and it’s not clear whether it will, according to officials and analysts.

Ukraine confirmed on Wednesday that Wagner troops were no longer fighting at the front, replaced by a mix of paratroopers and inexperienced regular troops. But Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said at the same time said the group’s revolt had yet to impact the war.

