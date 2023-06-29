France is being badly hit by climate change, is not prepared for its effects and is failing to sufficiently reduce its emissions, an independent climate body warned Wednesday.

The record heat and exceptional drought seen last year have had “serious impacts in France,” and are more than the current prevention and crisis management systems can cope with, the French High Council for the Climate (HCC) said in an annual report.

The country has recorded temperatures at 2.9 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average, according to the report.