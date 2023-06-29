An 18-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Yokohama on Thursday, with a man in his 20s — who was in a relationship with the victim — admitting to having stabbed her, police have said.

The victim was identified as Sana Tominaga, a university student who lives in Yokohama’s Tsurumi Ward. She was rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed but doctors pronounced her dead.

Her family called the police when they found her collapsed and covered with blood in an apartment complex at around 10 a.m., NHK reported.