Japan’s retail sales rebounded more than expected in May from the previous month as the return of tourists continued to aid economic recovery, while domestic demand remained resilient.

Spending rose 1.3% from April, according to the economy ministry on Thursday, beating economists expectations of a 0.8% increase. Compared to a year ago, outlays jumped 5.7%, led by gains in cars, medical and cosmetic goods sales. Outlays on food and drinks also advanced.

The figures were likely pushed up by continued inflation, which remains above 3%.