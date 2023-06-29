  • Japan's retail sales in May rebounded more than expected as the return of tourists continued to aid economic recovery. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s retail sales rebounded more than expected in May from the previous month as the return of tourists continued to aid economic recovery, while domestic demand remained resilient.

Spending rose 1.3% from April, according to the economy ministry on Thursday, beating economists expectations of a 0.8% increase. Compared to a year ago, outlays jumped 5.7%, led by gains in cars, medical and cosmetic goods sales. Outlays on food and drinks also advanced.

The figures were likely pushed up by continued inflation, which remains above 3%.

