Japan’s Self-Defense Forces have been testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service since March, the defense chief revealed Tuesday, as the country looks to strengthen its satellite communications capabilities.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told a news conference that the Ground, Air and Maritime Self-Defense Forces have been using the service — currently deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine — amid a growing number of threats in space.

“In recent years, threats to the unfettered use of space have been increasing, and it is important to improve the resilience of satellite communications by using multiple communications satellite networks,” Hamada said, adding that the ministry would work to strengthen its systems based on the results of the test.