  • Zenobe's Founder Director Steven Meersman shows off one of the company's second-life battery energy storage units that contains part of a battery pack previously used on an electric bus at the startup's innovation center in Portsmouth, Britain, in February. | REUTERS
LONDON – Global automakers have touted plans to re-use electric vehicle (EV) batteries when they lose power, but competition for battery packs and cell materials, and the appetite for affordable cars cast doubt on this part of the circular economy.

An array of startups offers second-life energy storage using old EV batteries.

But creating the viable industry envisioned by carmakers such as Nissan would mean fighting off competition from recyclers, refurbishers and the needs of drivers squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis.

