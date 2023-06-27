Nissan shareholders re-elected its chief executive and other board nominees on Tuesday at an annual meeting that came days after revelations of a split among senior management and allegations of corporate surveillance.

The Japanese automaker is investigating claims that CEO Makoto Uchida carried out surveillance of his deputy Ashwani Gupta. The turmoil recalls the turbulent period that led up to and followed the ouster of former head Carlos Ghosn, fanning concerns in-fighting could distract from a badly needed turnaround.

The shareholder meeting was the first since Nissan reached a new deal with alliance partner Renault, negotiations about which deepened tension between Uchida, who has pushed for the deal and Gupta, who had reservations about some terms, sources have said.