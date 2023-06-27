Mizuho Financial Group is giving all its bank employees in Japan access to Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service this week, making it one of the country’s first financial firms to adopt the potentially transformative generative artificial intelligence technology.

The banking giant will allow 45,000 workers at its core lending units in the country to test out the service, according to Toshitake Ushiwatari, general manager of Japan’s third largest bank’s digital planning department. Already, managers and rank-and-file employees are submitting dozens of pitches for ways to harness the technology even before the software is installed.

There are many staff who are embracing ChatGPT in their private lives, Ushiwatari said in an interview.