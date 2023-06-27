Young Chinese entrepreneurs and others with family roots in China are becoming increasingly active participants in Japan’s startup sector, leveraging Japanese manufacturing skills alongside their social connections in the greater China region to start new businesses and drive innovation.

The trend is being fueled by increased support for entrepreneurs through the hosting of startup business contests amid a rise in Chinese people deciding to launch companies in Japan, where they have developed strong relationships and gained experience from studying while avoiding stiff competition back in China.

Sun Xiaojun, the 35-year-old president of BionicM, is one such entrepreneur. His Tokyo-based company manufactures high-tech prosthetic legs that enable power-generated movement and control through humanoid robotics technology.