  • Smoke from Canada wildfires blankets New York on June 7. Climate experts and offset developers are concerned Canada's wildfire could be a harbinger of what’s to come. | BLOOMBERG
    Smoke from Canada wildfires blankets New York on June 7. Climate experts and offset developers are concerned Canada's wildfire could be a harbinger of what’s to come. | BLOOMBERG

Canada’s explosive wildfire season has already pumped millions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Some of that carbon is coming from vegetation burned at a carbon offset project, highlighting the fragility of a tool the world is relying on to fight catastrophic climate change.

With Canada facing what’s on track to be its worst wildfire season on record — and climate change fueling ever more destructive blazes — climate experts and offset developers are concerned it could be a harbinger of what’s to come.

On June 3, British Columbia fire officials spotted a blaze that has impacted the BigCoast Forest Climate Initiative project, according to Domenico Iannidinardo, senior vice president for forests and climate at Mosaic Forest Management Corporation, which runs the project.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW