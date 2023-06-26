Matchmaking events for parents looking for a spouse for their unmarried children have recently been proving popular in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Amid the rise of matchmaking apps, the events are believed to have won support from people who feel more comfortable taking part in such occasions in person and due to changes in parent-child relationship, with more parents communicating openly with their children about relationships and marriage.

“My child is gentle but a little shy,” said one parent at a matchmaking event for parents of unmarried children in their 20s to 40s. Fifty people attended the event held in the city of Hiroshima over two hours or so in late April.