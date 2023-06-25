Ishinomaki, Miyagi Pref. – A 58-year-old man who lost his daughter in Japan’s March 2011 tsunami has been working hard to tell his stories in English as more foreign travelers are expected to visit disaster-hit areas in the Tohoku region as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.
“Even in English, I want to tell (my experiences) in my own words,” said Noriyuki Suzuki, who serves as a storyteller at the preserved remnants of a tsunami-hit elementary school in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture.
The powerful tsunami, unleashed by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake, took the lives of 74 students, and 10 teachers and staff working at the school.
