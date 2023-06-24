  • The industry ministry said in April it aimed to triple sales of semiconductors made in Japan to ¥15 trillion by 2030. | REUTERS
    The industry ministry said in April it aimed to triple sales of semiconductors made in Japan to ¥15 trillion by 2030. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

State-backed Japan Investment Corp. is in talks to buy the country’s top chip firm, JSR Corp., for about ¥1 trillion ($7 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

The fund aims to make a tender offer as early as this year after clearing the buyout with domestic and foreign antitrust authorities, the report said. The newspaper did not cite a source for its information.

The deal would have major implications for Japan’s semiconductor strategy, as the government regards microchips as strategic products to strengthen its economic security, and seeks to bolster supply chains.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW