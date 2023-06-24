The maximum price of a one-day admission ticket for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be ¥10,900 for adults from Oct. 1, exceeding ¥10,000 for the first time.
Oriental Land, the Tokyo Disney Report operator, announced Friday that it will widen admission fee ranges to ease the concentration of visitors during peak seasons and weekends.
Fees for the theme parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, depend on the date of visit under a variable pricing system introduced in March 2021.
