Ukraine reported minimal progress in its counteroffensive as a strike on a bridge connecting Russian-occupied Crimea with the mainland displayed Kyiv’s efforts to disrupt a key supply artery.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told Bloomberg Television that the campaign “is not an easy walk — this is not a Hollywood movie,” echoing comments made this week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kyiv forces advanced up to a kilometer on the southern front, a military spokesman said.

Ukraine’s military has sought to break Russian defense positions across the frontline in the southeast of the country, with reports of heavy losses on both sides. The main thrusts of the counteroffensive have yet to begin, according to a European defense official who declined to be identified. Kyiv’s maneuvers are currently focused on testing Russian lines and targeting its artillery and other supplies, the official said.