Japan’s new law aimed at promoting understanding of LGBTQ people and other sexual minorities went into force on Friday.
The law warns against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The government established a section in charge of the matter at the Cabinet Office as the law obliges it to draw up a basic plan to expand public understanding of sexual diversity and report progress once a year.
