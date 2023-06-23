Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in the U.S. state of Hawaii will conclude a sister park agreement, the Hiroshima Municipal Government has announced.

The signing of the sister deal between the two parks, both established to pass on the history of World War II, is scheduled to be held at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on June 29, the Hiroshima local government said Thursday.

Ahead of May’s Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, the U.S. side had sounded out the Japanese side on the idea of establishing a sister relationship between the two parks, according to the municipal government.