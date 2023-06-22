  • China's President Xi Jinping meets U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Nov. 14. Biden equated his Chinese counterpart with 'dictators' on Wednesday as he addressed a Democratic Party donors reception in California. | AFP-JIJI
A day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken left Beijing with a joint commitment to ease tensions with China, his own boss undercut him with an off-the-cuff remark likening Chinese President Xi Jinping to a “dictator.”

U.S. President Joe Biden made the comment during an extended riff at a fundraiser where he said Xi “got very upset” when the U.S. shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February because “he didn’t know it was there.”

“No, I’m serious,” he said. “That’s what’s a great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened.”

