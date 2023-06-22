Shareholders of Cosmo Energy Holdings approved a "poison pill" takeover defense on Thursday, in a controversial vote that excluded certain activist shareholders and has implications for hostile takeover attempts in Japan.
It marks the second such vote on a poison pill in Japan that excludes an investor, a so-called majority-of-minority vote, in a practice some governance experts say could serve as a new weapon against shareholder activism.
Cosmo, Japan's third-biggest oil refiner and 20% owned by a group led by prominent activist Yoshiaki Murakami, can now implement a poison pill to dilute the activists' stake if the group buys more shares without taking steps such as stating its purpose.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.