Russia’s State Duma, or the lower house of the country’s parliament, passed a bill on Tuesday to declare Sept. 3 as the Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan and the end of World War II.

The declaration will become official after the Federal Council, or the upper house of the parliament, approves the bill and President Vladimir Putin signs it.

A group of deputies from both houses introduced the bill in response to what they called Japan’s “unfriendly” actions after Tokyo imposed sanctions on Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year.