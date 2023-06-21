As errors and privacy breaches involving the linkage of My Number and health insurance cards continue to surface, public opposition is growing over the government’s decision to halt the use of current health insurance cards in the fall of 2024.

Parliament enacted a law on June 2 to scrap health insurance cards, with these to be exchanged for a version of the My Number card that also integrates a person’s health insurance information. The integration has been an option since October 2021, but the government’s plan means that all residents will be required to obtain one by fall 2024.

The government is rushing to meet the deadline that it has set for itself, but the transition has so far been far from smooth.