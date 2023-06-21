  • Members of the Liberal Democratic Party's national defense division and research commission on security hold a joint meeting at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Members of the Liberal Democratic Party's national defense division and research commission on security hold a joint meeting at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Japan drew up draft guidelines on defense equipment Tuesday, seeking to procure domestically made products as much as possible to secure its ability to continue fighting in the event of a contingency.

The draft also says that the government regards exports of Japanese defense equipment as an important policy means to create a favorable security environment.

The guidelines are being compiled under the law to strengthen production bases of the country’s defense industry enacted June 7. The government plans to formally adopt the guidelines by October, when the law takes effect, after seeking public comments.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW