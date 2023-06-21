Japan drew up draft guidelines on defense equipment Tuesday, seeking to procure domestically made products as much as possible to secure its ability to continue fighting in the event of a contingency.

The draft also says that the government regards exports of Japanese defense equipment as an important policy means to create a favorable security environment.

The guidelines are being compiled under the law to strengthen production bases of the country’s defense industry enacted June 7. The government plans to formally adopt the guidelines by October, when the law takes effect, after seeking public comments.