A third-party expert panel submitted a set of proposals aimed at improving the nation’s prison conditions to the Justice Ministry on Wednesday, in response to a case involving the repeated abuse of inmates at a Nagoya facility.

Twenty-two prison officers committed over 400 cases of abuse involving three inmates at Nagoya Prison over a period lasting from November 2021 until September 2022. Some of the prisoners involved are believed to have intellectual disabilities.

The reforms, including measures targeting the early detection of abuse and efforts to prevent repeat cases, would be applied to all penal institutions nationwide if approved, the ministry has said.