Japanese law firms are increasingly looking overseas, establishing new offices as they expand their footprints in the face of more competition for domestic work.

In the past few months, Anderson Mori & Tomotsune, Mori Hamada & Matsumoto, TMI Associates, Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu, and Miura & Partners have all established new overseas offices or announced plans to do so.

In recent years, Tokyo’s law firms have sought to tap into markets with a high volume of Japanese businesses, chasing high-value mergers and acquisitions deals, joint venture establishments and advisory work.