Alibaba founder Jack Ma taught his first seminar focused on innovation and entrepreneurship in Tokyo last week, after being named a visiting professor at Tokyo College — part of the University of Tokyo — in May..
The news comes as Ma’s name continues to be in the headlines amid ongoing speculation and interest in his location, activities and safety.
Ma addressed students as part of a Tokyo College event about entrepreneurship and the future, according to a post on the Tokyo College website, conducting a two-hour seminar.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.