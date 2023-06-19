Alibaba founder Jack Ma taught his first seminar focused on innovation and entrepreneurship in Tokyo last week, after being named a visiting professor at Tokyo College — part of the University of Tokyo — in May..

The news comes as Ma’s name continues to be in the headlines amid ongoing speculation and interest in his location, activities and safety.

Ma addressed students as part of a Tokyo College event about entrepreneurship and the future, according to a post on the Tokyo College website, conducting a two-hour seminar.