  • Overseas investor interests in Japanese startups are surging. | BLOOMBERG
    Overseas investor interests in Japanese startups are surging. | BLOOMBERG

Renewed overseas investor interest in Japan may help the country’s overlooked startups defy a global venture capital slump, according to early-stage investor Coral Capital Chief Executive Officer James Riney.

Interest in Japan is surging as fears of sudden tech crackdowns in China prompt investors to re-evaluate Tokyo’s slower pace of change. U.S. investors including Warren Buffett are reallocating more of their Asia portfolios to Japan, helping to catalyze a shift that’s lifted the Nikkei 225 index for 10 straight weeks.

Buffett’s interest has put the spotlight on Japan, prompting more investors to look at different asset classes there, including private equity and venture capital, Riney said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW