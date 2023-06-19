Renewed overseas investor interest in Japan may help the country’s overlooked startups defy a global venture capital slump, according to early-stage investor Coral Capital Chief Executive Officer James Riney.

Interest in Japan is surging as fears of sudden tech crackdowns in China prompt investors to re-evaluate Tokyo’s slower pace of change. U.S. investors including Warren Buffett are reallocating more of their Asia portfolios to Japan, helping to catalyze a shift that’s lifted the Nikkei 225 index for 10 straight weeks.

Buffett’s interest has put the spotlight on Japan, prompting more investors to look at different asset classes there, including private equity and venture capital, Riney said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday.