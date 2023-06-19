The wedding of Chaitanya Sharma and Abhishek Ray made the newspapers. Not because they’re famous (they aren’t), or because anything had gone awry (it hadn’t).

Their union became a local news event because they’re both men, insistent on cementing their relationship with all the fanfare of a traditional marriage ceremony, even though their vows aren’t legally recognized in the country.

“If we are celebrating our togetherness then it should be in the same way that any other heterosexual couple does,” said Sharma, who surprised Ray with a proposal during a trip to the Taj Mahal. “We decided to go for a full-fledged wedding with all the customs and ceremonies like Haldi, Sangeet, and Mehendi and not just a commitment ceremony.”