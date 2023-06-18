  • A new AI-based assessment system in Fukushima Prefecture is expected to help livestock farmers reduce feed costs and improve the turnover rate of cattle barns. | GETTY IMAGES
  • Jiji

Fukushima – Fukushima Prefecture has developed an artificial intelligence-based system for evaluating beef quality while cattle are being raised.

Usually, the quality of beef is evaluated based on its fat layer and meat color after the cattle are slaughtered.

Early and accurate assessments are expected to help determine the timing of beef shipments and reduce costs.

