Fukushima – Fukushima Prefecture has developed an artificial intelligence-based system for evaluating beef quality while cattle are being raised.
Usually, the quality of beef is evaluated based on its fat layer and meat color after the cattle are slaughtered.
Early and accurate assessments are expected to help determine the timing of beef shipments and reduce costs.
