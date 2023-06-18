The government is ramping up efforts to narrow the digital divide between young and elderly people, as the rapid digitalization of society continues to highlight the urgent need to address intergenerational gaps.

With some 20 million older citizens estimated to be unfamiliar with how to operate smartphones and other digital devices, the government has been offering people assistance by holding classes in collaboration with cellphone companies. But such initiatives have only attracted people already eager to learn new digital skills.

According to a public opinion survey on smartphone usage conducted by the government in 2020, less than 10% of those between the ages of 18 and 59 responded that they “hardly use” or “do not use” such devices.