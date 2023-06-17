  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives a statement on the day of a NATO defense ministers' meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. | REUTERS
    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives a statement on the day of a NATO defense ministers' meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

Washington – Jens Stoltenberg is expected to be asked to remain as NATO secretary-general for another year, according to a source familiar with the discussions and a U.S. official, after the alliance has struggled to decide on a replacement ahead of a mid-July summit in Lithuania.

Stoltenberg, a Norwegian who has spent nine years in the post and is due to step down at the end of September, has broad support among the alliance and continues to be an effective leader, the source, who requested anonymity, said.

“The (Biden) administration is coming around the idea of Stoltenberg staying on for another year,” said the U.S. official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW