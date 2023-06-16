The world’s largest indoor Harry Potter theme park opened Friday in Tokyo, welcoming fans hoping to immerse themselves in the fantasy world of the blockbuster movie series.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter features a set of the Hogwarts wizardry school and is the second theme park based on the film series after one in Britain that has drawn over 17 million visitors since its establishment in 2012.

An opening ceremony was held with Tom Felton, the British actor who played Harry Potter’s rival Draco Malfoy in the films, and other guests “casting a spell” with local children as they took part in the ribbon-cutting.