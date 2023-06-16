Cyclone Biparjoy slammed into the Indian coast with powerful winds, sowing fear and prompting evacuations, but began weakening in the early hours of Friday as it moved north.

Indian forecasters had warned that Biparjoy, whose name means “disaster” in Bengali, was likely to devastate homes and tear down power lines as it barreled through the western state of Gujarat.

The “very severe cyclonic storm” crossed the coastline near Jakhau Port Thursday evening, but started losing force several hours later and at 2:30 a.m. (6:00 a.m. JST) on Friday was packing 100 kilometers per hour winds with gusts up to 110 km/h, the Indian Meteorological Department said in the latest bulletin.