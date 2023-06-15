An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Mindoro province on the main Luzon island in the Philippines on Thursday, but no major damage or casualties have been reported so far, authorities said.

The quake, which was also felt in the capital Manila and nearby provinces, was at a depth of 10 kilometers, the German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The Philippine seismology agency initially recorded a magnitude 6.2 earthquake, but later revised it to 6.3. It said it expects damage and aftershocks.