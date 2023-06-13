  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Miami International Airport ahead of his appearance in a federal court on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida, on Monday | REUTERS
Miami – Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Miami on Monday to face charges of hoarding classified documents, in a legal reckoning that goes far beyond misconduct accusations he has largely ridden out until now.

Trump will appear in court on Tuesday to answer charges that he lied and schemed to hold on to dozens of government secrets he took to his beachfront mansion in Florida when he left office in 2021.

The high-stakes indictment — which Trump’s supporters say is a politically motivated bid to block their champion’s path back to the White House — has fueled fears of unrest, with Miami police bracing for crowds of up to 50,000.

