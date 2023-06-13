Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of a snap election, as speculation hit a fever pitch that he might soon dissolve the Lower House in order to secure a fresh mandate.
“My administration has been dealing with issues that have been delayed until now, both in foreign and domestic policies. Concerning a snap election, I will make a decision in accordance with this fundamental stance and in light of various circumstances,” Kishida told a news conference, referring to the ongoing debate over key pieces of legislation in parliament.
Until Tuesday, Kishida had used similar phrasing, saying he was not considering a snap election at the moment. But his evasive response at Tuesday’s news conference raised the possibility that he may have shifted gears on the issue.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.