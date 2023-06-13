  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walks past a Ground Self-Defense Force Type-19 155 mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer and a Type-12 surface-to-ship missile as he inspects equipment during a review at the SDF's Camp Asaka in Tokyo in November 2021. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walks past a Ground Self-Defense Force Type-19 155 mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer and a Type-12 surface-to-ship missile as he inspects equipment during a review at the SDF's Camp Asaka in Tokyo in November 2021. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

Concerned about China and North Korea’s growing military capabilities, Japan has begun developing a series of missile systems designed to help defend itself at greater distances and keep enemy forces away — particularly from its southwestern islands.

Part of Tokyo’s Defense Buildup Program, these long-range “counterstrike capabilities,” which will include new variants of the Type-12 anti-ship missile, hypersonic weapons and cruise missiles, are viewed by the government as a proportionate response representing the “minimum necessary measure for self-defense” in case of an armed attack against Japan.

Although announced just six months ago, the development of these so-called standoff weapons has become a priority for Tokyo, with the Defense Ministry awarding at least eight large contracts since April for the development or mass production of the new systems.

