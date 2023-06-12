With the legal category of COVID-19 having been downgraded to Class 5, on par with seasonal flu, moves to dispatch young people overseas are becoming active again in Fukushima Prefecture, with hopes to foster human resources to shore up the future workforce of the prefecture.

Under a new project led by Shinichi Onuma, a professor at University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom and a native of the city of Fukushima, three high school students from the prefecture will be sent to the U.K. in late July.

The Fukushima 15 Project aims to send at least three students a year, totaling 15 over five years, to interact with high school students in Britain.