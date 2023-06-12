The Upper House on Friday passed a controversial bill revising rules on asylum and the detention of those seeking the status, after a tangled route through both chambers and a final forcing of the law through parliament by the ruling coalition.
The law, which has prompted widespread debate, seeks to address perceived drawbacks of Japan’s existing legislation and standard handling of asylum matters, largely intervening in three areas:
- Asylum requests and the deportation process
- Detention conditions of asylum-seekers
- Legal protection of refugee-seekers escaping conflict
