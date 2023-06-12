  • More than 3,000 subreddit groups are 'going dark' for at least two days from Monday to protest a decision to increase charges for third-party app developers. | BLOOMBERG
    More than 3,000 subreddit groups are "going dark” for at least two days from Monday to protest a decision to increase charges for third-party app developers. | BLOOMBERG

Millions of Reddit fans will find themselves locked out of their favorite pages in the coming days, as moderators take a stance against plans for the platform to charge third-party app developers for access to the site’s data.

The protest is expected to last at least 48 hours, although some groups have signaled they will stay dark for longer.

Here’s everything we know right now:

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW