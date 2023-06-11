  • Mt. Mayon spews white smoke on Thursday. The volcano, located about 330 kilometers southeast of the capital Manila, is considered one of the most volatile of the country's 24 active volcanoes. | KRISTIN MORAL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Mt. Mayon spews white smoke on Thursday. The volcano, located about 330 kilometers southeast of the capital Manila, is considered one of the most volatile of the country's 24 active volcanoes. | KRISTIN MORAL / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Daraga, Philippines – Thousands of people living near a Philippine volcano have taken shelter in evacuation centers as officials warned Sunday of health risks from ash and toxic gases spewing from the rumbling crater.

Seismology researchers said they had recorded at least one volcanic earthquake in the past 24 hours and red-hot rocks were falling from Mt. Mayon in the central province of Albay.

More than 12,800 people have been moved to evacuation centers, the Philippine civil defense office said, most from farming villages at or near the foot of the volcano.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW