Thousands of people living near a Philippine volcano have taken shelter in evacuation centers as officials warned Sunday of health risks from ash and toxic gases spewing from the rumbling crater.

Seismology researchers said they had recorded at least one volcanic earthquake in the past 24 hours and red-hot rocks were falling from Mt. Mayon in the central province of Albay.

More than 12,800 people have been moved to evacuation centers, the Philippine civil defense office said, most from farming villages at or near the foot of the volcano.