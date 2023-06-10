  • Colombian soldiers pose for a photo Friday after the rescue of four children who survived a Cessna 206 plane crash on May 1 and had been wandering in the Amazon jungle. | COLOMBIAN PRESIDENCY / VIA REUTERS
BOGOTA – Four Indigenous children who had been missing for more than a month in the Colombian Amazon rainforest after a small plane crash have been found alive, President Gustavo Petro said Friday.

“Today we have had a magical day,” Petro told the media in the capital Bogota after announcing their rescue.

“They are weak. Let’s let the doctors make their assessment,” he added.

