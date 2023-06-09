Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet on Friday approved a change adding nine more industries to the list of sectors that can offer a special visa for skilled blue-collar workers, with the move coming as Japan experiences a labor shortage.

The proposed expansion, which is expected to come into effect by this fall following a period of public consultation, is one of several efforts to lure and retain skilled foreign workers over the long term by offering them better visa conditions.

During a government meeting Friday, Kishida said it is important for Japan “to be seen as an attractive destination to work (for foreign workers), as we face a serious labor shortage.”