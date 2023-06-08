Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Brussels in mid-July for a regular summit with the leaders of the European Union.
Kishida is expected to meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 13.
The Japanese leader is considering attending the July 11-12 NATO summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.