    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a meeting on the sideline of the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima in May. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Brussels in mid-July for a regular summit with the leaders of the European Union.

Kishida is expected to meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 13.

The Japanese leader is considering attending the July 11-12 NATO summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

