The Fukuoka District Court on Thursday ruled that banning same-sex marriage is in an “unconstitutional state,” following a ruling last week by the Nagoya District Court with stronger phrasing calling it unconstitutional.

Thursday’s ruling was the fifth among six lawsuits filed to date nationwide. Decisions have been split over the question of the ban’s constitutionality.

The lawsuit was filed by six plaintiffs — three couples in their 30s and 40s, including a foreign woman — in September 2019, saying that it was against the Constitution to not allow same-sex marriage. It also argued that parliament failed to act on the issue by not passing legislation to allow same-sex marriage.