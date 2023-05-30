The Nagoya District Court on Tuesday ruled that not allowing same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, a largely symbolic step toward marriage equality in the only Group of Seven nation with no legal protection for same-sex unions.

But the court, ruling on a lawsuit filed by a male couple in their 30s who reside in Aichi Prefecture, rejected their demand that the state pay each man ¥1 million in compensation for the current legal system not allowing them to marry.

The ruling by the court was the second that found Japan’s ban against same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, and could provide further momentum for efforts toward marriage equality.