  • An undated photo shows a Chinese navy survey ship in Japan's territorial waters off Kagoshima Prefecture | DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
A Chinese navy survey ship on Thursday entered Japan’s territorial waters near islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, the latest sighting of such a vessel in the area since February this year, the Defense Ministry said.

The vessel was spotted crossing into Japanese waters southwest of Yakushima island at around 10:00 a.m., the ministry said. The latest case marked the eighth entry by a Chinese survey ship into waters off Kagoshima since November 2021.

Japan has protested to China and conveyed its strong concern over the latest intrusion through diplomatic channels, the ministry said.

