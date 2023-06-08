  • Filipino activists gather during a protest in observance of Human Rights Day in Manila in 2022. | REUTERS
    Filipino activists gather during a protest in observance of Human Rights Day in Manila in 2022. | REUTERS

Manila – When Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos was swept to power in 2022, human rights activists feared the worst.

Marcos had been a vocal supporter of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war that killed thousands of people, and publicly praised his dictator father’s rule.

But, as he seeks to strengthen ties with Washington and attract foreign investment, Marcos has presented himself as more moderate than Duterte, who threatened to kill people and repeatedly disparaged human rights.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW