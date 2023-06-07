Distraught residents of Ukraine’s Kherson region evacuated their homes under artillery fire on Tuesday after they were flooded by the rupture of a vast dam upstream in a disaster that Kyiv and Moscow have blamed on each other.

Some residents cried as they packed belongings into cars. A meteorologist measuring the river level at the scene said the water was 3.5 meters (11.5 ft) higher than on Monday, before the dam was destroyed.

Kherson, on the shores of Ukraine’s vast Dnipro river, faces the Russian-controlled eastern bank.