Ukraine and Russia accused each other on Tuesday of blowing up a dam and causing widespread flooding in southern Ukraine, while Russia said it had thwarted another Ukrainian offensive in eastern Donetsk and inflicted heavy losses.

Russia launched a new wave of overnight air strikes on Kyiv and Ukraine said its air defense systems downed more than 20 cruise missiles on their approach to the city.

The South command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Russian forces blew up the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam in the occupied Kherson region.